Dozens Of ATV And Dirt Bike Riders Went Joyriding Through The Streets Of San Fransisco

While street takeovers with idiots doing donuts in intersections and on freeways have been happening in cities across the country, other sorts of takeovers include ATVs and dirt bikes, which tend to be loud and sometimes unruly. Like in San Francisco recently, where news outlets report that hundreds of riders on ATVs and dirt bikes rode through the streets of the city, eventually making their way to the Golden Gate Bridge.



On Sunday, residents of San Francisco’s Richmond District saw hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes riding through the streets of the neighborhood. Footage from the street captured by residents shows riders going down the wrong side of the street and riding on sidewalks.

Hundreds of dirt bike, ATVs drive recklessly, doing donuts on San Francisco streets

One resident, Jim Riley, said that they nearly hit his 22-year-old son who has special needs. “He could have been hit. And he could have been killed. When I saw what could have happened, I almost passed out. I was shaking,” Riley told Fox 2. He later called the police.

Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesman, said, “ The motorcyclists were briefly in the city, and, based on the information we have at this time, they did not have any interactions with law enforcement.”

Apparently, the riders entered the city using the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. From there they did donuts and wheelies in various parts of the city before making their way to the Golden Gate Bridge.

Once there, they blocked traffic per The San Franc isco Standard. Only then did the California Highway Patrol respond. But it didn’t matter; by the time CHP got there, the riders had already split up and were long gone. CHP says no arrests were made. One resident, Jon Paulsen, told Fox 2 he understood that they were all just having fun, but said what they were doing was still dangerous and stupid. “They are having fun, but at everybody else’s expense, and it’s a real violation. It’s just, it’s ridiculous. I mean, it’s really unsafe.”