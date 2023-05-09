Chaotic Oakland Street Takeover Has Idiot Repeatedly Ram a Burning Nissan Z With a Subaru

Street takeovers continue to happen, even though it is an incredibly stupid activity that no one should participate in. While these dangerous takeovers continue to happen across the country, it appears that Californian cities are having an especially hard time with them, like this most recent street takeover from the weekend that quickly descended into chaos.

CBS Bay Area reports that the Oakland police haven’t said much about the May 5 takeover event. But what they do know is that it all started around 10:45 pm near the Alameda County Courthouse. While raw footage captured by CBS Bay Area on the scene shows a burning vehicle, footage from elsewhere and on social media shows just how wild things got.

RAW: Car rams second burning vehicle during chaotic Oakland sideshow

These events are no longer about vehicles. It’s about hundreds of people doing the most illegal of things. A video posted to Reddit shows the events that led up to the burning vehicle you can clearly see in the video posted above. What plays out is a series of typical events we’ve come to see in these takeovers — with various cars doing donuts in an intersection coming dangerously close to hitting the people watching, fights for seemingly no reason while someone shoots a pistol into the air. And then the most glaring stupidity: senseless property damage.

A bunch of individuals gathered around an unknown Nissan 370Z and started trashing it for what appears to be no sort of reason. It’s not known if the Z was a random car parked on the street, or if it belonged to someone at the takeover. But it was destroyed. Footage shows guys jumping on the hood of it and smashing the windshield in — then jumps to showing someone lighting the seats on fire. Then some dumbass places an actual road flare into the gas tank. Not long after the Z is engulfed in flames.



It gets considerably worse. What looks to be a Subaru Crosstrek (that’s most likely stolen) is then used to ram the burning Z over and over again while onlookers yell in the background. Not long after, CBS says police had thrown flashbangs near the burning vehicle hoping to disperse the crowd as Oakland’s Fire Department moved in to put out the flames. Authorities have no word on whether any injuries or arrests resulted from the takeover. It’ll be interesting to see what else was missed amid the chaos of the event.