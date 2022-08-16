Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.

If you’re unfamiliar with Botts’ Dots, they’re essentially non-reflective circular-shaped pavement and lane markers that are used across the country. According to one Compton city council member, the city has spent over $4,000 placing the dots at strategic areas at four of the most popular intersections in the city used for takeovers.



The dot markers are being placed in intersections in the shape of a cross. I’m assuming that the cross shape covers more space and would better hinder circle drift patterns in the center of the intersection. While the dots are a good to start to stopping these takeovers, the city said that it isn’t the only thing being done to deter them.

City council member Andre Spicer said there has to be a proper law enforcement response as well. Spicer says he doesn’t believe the people that participate in this kind of thing are bad people. “I think that it’s a combination of that and the proper response from law enforcement,” he said. “I don’t want to make it a you vs. us — I don’t think they’re bad people. It’s just the young people might be a little misguided — some sound a little entitled. Unfortunately, the story has been that you go to Compton because Compton won’t do anything about it” Spicer told CBS.



SoCal takeover: OC meets and Street felons. Orange County

Will these dots along with proper law enforcement responses be enough to stop these takeovers though? Only time will really tell. As of late, the takeovers have gotten more brazen in action. You can see an example of one of these spectacles in action in the YouTube video embedded above. Many spectators and participants seem to turn out for the sake of seeing someone get hurt whether it’s getting hit by a car while someone does donuts or via a good old-fashioned crash. These groups may think it’s fun. Really, it’s just dumb.

