Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

A special Best of Boulder edition of the web's Dopest Cars.

Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

When making this slideshow every week, I’m always trying to find ways to keep it interesting. Themes, bits, anything unique to differentiate one week’s list from the last. I want to give you all a reason to tune in, something beyond my desperate longing for Land Cruisers that I can’t afford.

So last week, I came up with an idea. Every once in a while, I want to throw in a slideshow focused on a single city — a Best Of list that covers 15 of the coolest cars and bikes from a single location. If you want your city featured, shoot me an email with your suggestion, and I’ll throw it somewhere into the lineup. But, before that, we’re taking an extended look at Boulder, CO — a city chosen simply for being named after a rock. I think that’s pretty neat. Here are some of Boulder’s Dopest Cars.

2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - $52,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Ah, peak Corvette: The C6 Z06. Sure, this one isn’t the beloved bright yellow, but it’s still functionally the same vehicle underneath. You can always solve the issue of boring exterior colors with some vinyl wrap, anyway.

If you take that route, beneath the wrap you’ll have a gorgeous ‘Vette that appears otherwise bone-stock — ready for track-day duty fresh out of the box. Sure, the front and rear tires are mismatched, but let’s be honest: You were gonna burn through the rears anyway.

1993 Toyota Land Cruiser - $25,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

A good Land Cruiser is always going to end up in Dopest. That’s just a fact of life, a quirk of my own personal vehicular preferences. A two-door Cruiser even more so, a manual more still. This imported five-cylinder turbodiesel model? Of course that’s going in.

The seller claims this Cruiser comes from Spain, having been imported from Madrid just over a year ago. It was apparently repainted while over there, though there’s no mention of what the original color was — if anything other than the red shade the truck now wears.

2016 Subaru WRX - $25,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

I’m not sure why, but I see more 2014.5-2021 WRXes stanced out on bags than any other generation of the car. Maybe it’s sheer popularity, with this generation Rex outselling all previous. Maybe it’s that the generation simply came of age alongside the scene, lending to a natural harmony in modding culture. Maybe they just look better than the others when laying frame.

Regardless of the reason, there are plenty of VA-chassis WRXes on air suspension that can be snapped up for far less than their value in parts. This one, however, is a special case — decked out in carbon, flex-fuel ready, and seemingly prepped for track use. Don’t knock air suspension on the race track until you’ve tried it, there are some time attack folks putting down serious numbers on bags.

2013 Honda CBR600RR - $8,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

There’s just something about an HRC livery, man. I still remember walking into Honda’s Ohio museum facility, laying eyes on an HRC-painted RC213V for the first time, and just being entranced. It’s just a beautiful design.

While the RC213V may be out of most people’s budgets, this CBR600RR is likely a better fit. Not quite as race-ready as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, but you’re getting almost as many Rs for much less money. That’s a steal.

2000 Toyota MR2 Spyder - $11,500

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Mister Two, how close I came to buying you. When I was selling my FR-S, before I replaced it with my short-tenured Miata, I very nearly bought one of these tiny little convertibles. I’ve never driven one, but they just seem so entertaining.

You, however, can right my wrongs. Buy this MR2, drive the hell out of it, and have the time of your life. Find the enjoyment I never did, with the top down and at least six horsepower buzzing along behind your head.

1973 Volkswagen Beetle - $5,750

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Every time I see a Beetle, I want one more than the last time I caught one’s gaze. They’re slow, not particularly sporty, and kind of visually ungainly — the appeal is all in their character. They’ve got cultural cachet; they’re important to society, and they’re important to Jalopnik history.

You too could be important to society and Jalopnik history. I mean, the chances are small, but who’s to say they don’t increase when you’re behind the wheel of a Super Beetle? This one likely even gives you a better shot than most, given that it’s had a fresh engine rebuild. It should run long enough for you to do something of note.

1949 Ford F1 - $15,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Folks, we have it: A real-life barn find. The seller claims this Ford F1 lived in a Nebraskan barn for four decades, but was brought to Colorado in 2021 for its resurrection. It’s got an “overhauled” engine, rebuilt water pump, radiator, and generator, a freshly upholstered seat, and four tires that still look very, very flat.

I don’t know about you, but this is what I want out of a barn find truck. The dents, the missing paint, the apparent lack of any truly serious rust or rot. It’s a new-old stock car, that happens to be wearing the coolest patina you’ve ever seen. What’s better than that?

1990 Volkswagen Westfalia Vanagon - $17,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

I still think about vanlife sometimes. When I considered it back in 2020-2021, it was whimsical — a chance to see the world, to learn about new places and people. Now when I think about it, it’s more of a way to continue surviving without paying rent as the auto journalism industry crumbles around me, but still. Vanlife!

This Westfalia has been modified into a higher-trim model, borrowing bits and pieces from the Camper version. It’s got cabinets, a sink, and room for a stove. You can shower at Planet Fitness. This is a totally feasible backup plan. Everything’s fine.

2010 Triumph Bonneville T100 - $4,500

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

It’s cliche to say at this point, but the Bonneville design really is timeless. Look at this — a 2010 model, that barely looks any different from its ‘70s counterparts. Only this bike gives you modern geometry, modern frame construction, even fuel injection disguised as a twin-carburetor setup.

The seller claims this bike is both a Bonneville and a Thruxton, but it’s really just the former. They say that swapping on the included aftermarket seat and exhaust effectively turn it into the Thruxton, but you’d still have to swap those practical handlebars out for clip-ons to truly get the full effect. If you’re looking for a daily, don’t do that.

2011 Mazda Mazdaspeed3 - $3,600

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

When I was 15 years old, the only thing on my mind was my first car. I looked at GTIs, WRXes, even Firebirds. There was a gorgeous Mazdaspeed3 at a dealer nearby, glistening white with its fresh trade-in wash, but I ended up deciding against it. I’d heard Mazdaspeeds used security bolts to hold everything together, and only certified Mazda dealers could ever work on it. Also, I got an 83 mph speeding ticket, and my parents banned me from forced induction.

But, assuming you don’t have that same ban, you could get yourself a very interesting project here. No, this Mazdaspeed may not “have all its body panels intact” or “be all one color” or “run,” but who needs any of those? Pull out the engine, throw in one from a wrecked Speed3, and have a riotous little hatchback for a few grand. Just keep it at 82 or lower.

2007 Subaru Legacy Spec B - $8,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

The Legacy GT, however, I did actually own. Mine was the vaunted turbo-manual-wagon combination, but this sedan may be even more interesting to a certain sect: A sleeper sedan, bone-stock with Bilstein suspension and suede sport seats. Didn’t expect that from Subaru, did you?

The Spec B was a fairly limited-production car, the apex of the BP/BL Legacy platform. The suspension made them better-performing than one would expect from a midsize family sedan, and I can personally attest to the power gains possible with just an exhaust and a tune. My wagon scared people. Your sedan could, too.

1969 Ford Ranchero - $4,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Who needs more than three speeds? After spending two hours yesterday shifting my heavy-clutch BMW through Brooklyn traffic, I think three is actually a perfectly fine number. Let me merge onto the highway in first, it’ll be fine.

Oh, right, there’s a whole car around the transmission, too. This is a good one: A ‘69 Ranchero in indeterminate condition. The seller says “some rust” but gives no indication of how much, how little or where. The windshield is broken in one photo, but fine in the others. This is sort of a mystery box car, and don’t you wanna open it?

2018 Ford Focus ST - $21,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

The seller of this Focus ST claims to be moving out of the country, hence the quick sale of a hatch they otherwise seem to love. Given that they say that Ford “stopped selling these in the US,” they’re either an enthusiast or simply attuned to foreign car markets. This can be a double-edged sword — if they’re from the UK, try to make sure they didn’t grind any gears learning to shift with the wrong hand.

If they didn’t, however, you can get your hands on one of the more entertaining hot hatches in recent memory. It’s no Focus RS or Civic Type R, sure, but neither of those cost $21,000. This does.

1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D - $3,000

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

You show me a cream-colored diesel Mercedes, and I’ll show you its awaiting spot in Dopest Cars. There’s no reason I should like this color as much as I do — it doesn’t even look good — but it just hits me in such a way that I can never turn it down.

Of course, the flipside here is that this Mercedes doesn’t turn over. There’s some electrical issue, according to the seller, preventing the project from ever turning into a daily. The mechanics all either check out or have been recently serviced — if you can fix the electrics, you can bring this 240D back from the dead.

1981 Honda Gl500 Silverwing - $3,800

Image for article titled Chevy Corvette Z06, Ford Ranchero, Honda Silverwing: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

I’ve long wanted to try one of these Silverwings. Ostensibly a tourer, built as a yougner sibling to the venerable Gold Wing, but with a longitudinal V-twin hooked up to its rear shaft drive. Of course, most Silverwings now seem to have become CX500-style brats, scramblers, or flat trackers, but not all are done with this level of detail.

Look at the welds on the exhaust, the lattice mesh beneath the seats, the Honda logo emblazoned on the radiator. Think what you will about the color scheme — it’s not my thing, personally — but this was clearly a loving, careful build. If you’re looking for UJMs hacked into cafe racers, maybe look here instead.

