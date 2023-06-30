Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

You may as well live while you've got the chance, right?

Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

You made it. Finally, after everything, it’s Friday. Better than a regular one, too, because this week you’ve got a holiday Friday. Sort of. Depending on how lenient your company is with holidays, I guess.

But I’m going to work under the assumption that you’ve got a four-day weekend coming up, and I’m going to also assume that you need something fun to carry you through those 96 long hours. Some kind of motor vehicle, perhaps, rated highly on some metric of coolness. In other words, the internet’s Dopest Cars.

1997 Nissan 240SX - $35,000

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Ignore the license plate, the headlights, the aero — this is not a Silvia. Instead, it’s a USDM chassis built to full JDM spec, from the engine to the side skirts. It’s kind of the best of both worlds, with all of Japan’s styling but a left-drive layout.

Plus, look at that color! You don’t see this kind of not-quite-green-but-not-quite-not-green any more, it’s a true relic of the nineties. This is the ideal car, you may not like it but this is what peak performance looks like.

1962 Ford Thunderbird Convertible - $49,500

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Classic convertibles always have such a presence to them. You can picture yourself in one, slowly cruising down some main avenue, amber-toned sunset streaking down your face, no one in any adjacent grassy knolls. True Americana.

This Thunderbird claims to be all-original, and it certainly looks the part. It’s a time capsule back to simpler days, before convertible roofs became power-operated assemblies of metal and glass.

2001 Toyota Tacoma - $9,500

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Ooh, Steve put another Tacoma in Dopest Cars. Gasp, it’s overland-prepped. I know I’m not the most creative of folks, but look at it — it’s so good! The bumper, the lift kit, the snorkel. This is the ideal form for a ‘froader.

As a bonus, this Taco is even equipped with a stick shift. Sure, there’s the small question of the salvage title, but the Toyota seems to be holding up to rooftop tent use — how bad could it possibly be?

1969 Bradley GT - $8,000

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Does any Bradley GT ever look finished? Maybe it’s just the headlight arrangement, maybe it’s the weather seals, but none of them ever look quite done to me. Does that mean I’d pass up driving one? Hell no.

It is very funny, however, to hear about this GT’s “big bore 1835cc engine.” That is not a big bore engine, I’m sorry to say. There are motorcycles with larger displacements than that. Again, not a dealbreaker, just hilarious.

1986 Yamaha RZ350 - $12,500

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

This RZ350 is proudly listed as a grey market import, its Canadian-spec instrumentation shouting its history and speed in kilometers. That’s a bonus — the high-reading speedo will make you feel like you’re going even faster as you ring-ding-ding this two-stroke down your local canyon road.

The seller claims this bike is unrestored, but it does have a few updates waiting in the wings. There’s a new clutch already installed, and new tires waiting to wrap themselves around those beautiful tri-spoke wheels. Or, be wrapped around by a tire mounting machine, if you’re fancy.

1978 BMW R100/7 - $1,900

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

BMW airhead, my beloved. Every time I see one of these, I want one more and more. I don’t have room for another bike. I don’t have money for another bike. The last thing I need is another two-wheeled BMW that’s behind on maintenance. And yet... .

You, reader, should buy this R100 out from under me. If you pick it up, for less than two grand, I can’t — it’ll be off the market. Save me from myself, and buy this beautiful motorcycle.

1958 Chevy Panel Van - $3,000

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Or, if motorcycles aren’t your speed, how about a project that could probably fit a bike in back? This panel van is exactly the level of beat-to-hell that I appreciate in an old truck. The scrapes, the scratched, the off-color door. It has a real Chloe Price energy that speaks to me.

The truck’s original drivetrain appears to have been removed, but its factory stick shift lives on in the cargo area. The engine under the hood is period-correct, but not numbers-matching. If that matters to you, you are so far from the right listing here.

1978 Chevy Camaro Z28 - $38,000

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

He’ll yeah, borther. The longer you look at this Z28, the more there is to see. At first glance, it’s an old Camaro on bad wheels — nothing unusual. Then, you notice the paint. The interior. The 517-horsepower LS under the hood. And you realize, there’s more to this Camaro than you think.

I would daily drive this Camaro, personally. I strongly feel that these cars are at their best when they look like absolute garbage, which is how this generation has always read to me — just real trash styling. Give me more of it. I love it so much.

1996 Dodge Viper GTS - $78,500

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

This is it: The Viper. You can make the argument that the first generation car, in red, is the true Singular Viper, but I’d disagree with you. Sure, that introduced the car, and the red shade has stuck with it throughout its history, but I think the title of Singular Viper belongs here: The blue-and-white second-generation.

You get the hard top, the stripes, the smoothed-over design. When I picture a Viper in my head, this is the image that comes to mind — like the grown-up version of a toy you’d have in your drawer as a kid. Perfection.

2007 Jeep Wrangler - $11,000

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

I actually once owned a JK Wrangler, much like this one. Mine was a four-door, rather than two, which means this already has the advantage for dopeness. It’s also a manual, but beyond that, there’s little of note here — it’s just a good Wrangler.

And, y’know what? That’s all it should ever have to be. Why do we need chrome grilles, giant bumpers, winches, all for cars that will never see anything more rugged than a construction zone on I-84? There’s nothing wrong with the stock car, appreciate it as it is. You don’t need to macho it up just because others do.

2008 Infiniti G35 - $10,000

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Picture, in your head, a Nissan 350Z. Now imagine that the interior is 15 percent nicer. Congratulations, you’ve designed the Infiniti G35 coupe. Your check from the R&D department should be in the mail within the next three to five business days.

It sounds low-effort, but what more do you need? A competent sports chassis, a proven engine and drivetrain, with a dash of extra niceness inside. It’s arguably the ideal recipe for a daily driver.

2003 BMW M5 - $29,900

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Or, you could crank that all to eleven. The most performance, the most luxury, the most everything. That would get you further from the Nissan, and closer to something like this: The BMW M5.

This is oddly mint for an E39, better preserved than many of the drifted-out examples that adorn Craigslist. It hits a nice middle ground, neither a museum piece nor a piece of beaten-down garbage. A driver’s car, if you will.

1991 Toyota Camry - $4,600

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Speaking of which, we have just about the most driveable car there’s ever been. Camries don’t get much glory, they aren’t touring car champions or rally legends, but they always get you from point A to point B. This one’s been doing so for decades.

As such, it deserves some respect. Cars that aren’t the apex of performance, the peak of pricing, still deserve to live on through their moment in the sun. This one, from Toyota, may well be immortal — even if it’s on its second engine.

1972 Yamaha DT2 - $2,350

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Is this bike reliable? Almost certainly not. Practical? Hell no. Legal for use on publicly maintained roads and highways? Dear god no. But is it cool as hell? Absolutely.

Retro off-roaders just get me, man. The design of the tank, the frame, the fenders. They did so much with so little back then, appearing to build earth-moving bikes out of whatever was laying around the shop. I respect it.

2000 Chevrolet Suburban - $4,500

Image for article titled Nissan 240SX, Bradley GT, Dodge Viper: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

The GMT800 is unassailable in its legend, the singular car many think of upon hearing the word “Suburban,” “Yukon,” or “Escalade.” As such, they’re rightfully revered — maintained meticulously by owners, cared for like a member of the family.

Okay, maybe not always. Maybe most GMT800s are beaten to near-death, running on two cylinders, and gasping for air from uncleaned filters. But this one is different — not only maintained, but modified by people who truly seem to have a love for the truck. Even if their aesthetic sensibilities lead to some interesting tail light choices.

