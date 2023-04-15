Ducati SportClassic, Yenko Camaro, Ford Surveillance Van: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

Folks, it’s hot out. Here in New York it’s been approximately one million degrees every day this week, which means we’re firmly in Fun Vehicle weather. I, personally, have been out motorcycling every day this week, simply because it feels like a lost opportunity if I don’t. Yesterday, out of sheer boredom, I decided to ride across all three bridges — plus the tunnel — that connect Brooklyn to Manhattan, just because I needed a reason to stay out in the beautiful weather a little longer.

But maybe you don’t have a hot-weather vehicle yet. Maybe you’re in winter beater mode, and you need something fast and cheap before you miss any more beautiful days. Well, friend, I’m here for you. I, and the internet’s Dopest Cars.