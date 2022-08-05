This weekend, the IndyCar series is heading back to the streets of Nashville for the second year in a row. That means it’s time to get your Jalopnik IndyCar Fantasy League picks submitted!

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Why make your picks so early? Well, the IndyCar Fantasy League website ran into a few snags during the first race weekend at St. Petersburg; a huge influx of people just before the race saw the Fantasy servers fail, meaning a lot of folks didn’t get to make their picks.

I recommend making some picks right now, since you can always change them later! Thankfully, your fantasy selections are not as legally binding as, like, marriage.

Advertisement

(And as a reminder, we’re discounting the results of that first race when awarding prizes — though if your St. Pete results would have put you in a podium position that you otherwise wouldn’t have achieved, we’re going to make sure you’re compensated.)

Things have gotten spicy in the IndyCar ranks since the Indianapolis road course. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson lost out on the lead of the championship after whittling away his double-points boost for winning the Indianapolis 500 with fairly “meh” results to follow. Now, Team Penske’s Will Power is holding down the fort with a nine-point lead. But as we saw last year at Nashville, this is a circuit that takes no prisoners, so anything is possible.

G/O Media may get a commission 39% Off Monster Adventure Force Bluetooth Speaker Listen up

A Bluetooth speaker that is IPX7 waterproof, has incredible 360-degree sound, and can fill a space with music inside or outside. Buy for $68 from Amazon Advertisement

And speaking of rankings, let’s talk about our Jalopnik Fantasy League standings, because it’s a pretty tight battle for the top:



Oregon Mountain Biker sits at 2021.5 points Paisano Racing sits at 1974.75 points Jahiegel sits at 1962.25 points

If you’re a keen follower, you’ll notice that Paisano Racing and Jahiegel have swapped places — which makes for one hell of a compelling battle as we head into the tail end of the year!

Advertisement

Of course, there are still quite a few races left in the season, which means that plenty of you fine folks could still challenge our top three for overall victory. All you have to do is get those picks in!