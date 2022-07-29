This weekend, the IndyCar series is heading back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for a Saturday afternoon event. That means it’s time to get your Jalopnik IndyCar Fantasy League picks submitted!

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Why make your picks so early? Well, the IndyCar Fantasy League website ran into a few snags during the first race weekend at St. Petersburg; a huge influx of people just before the race saw the Fantasy servers fail, meaning a lot of folks didn’t get to make their picks.

I recommend making some picks right now, since you can always change them later. Plus, we’ve got a Saturday race this weekend, so don’t get caught off guard!

(And as a reminder, we’re discounting the results of that first race when awarding prizes — though if your St. Pete results would have put you in a podium position that you otherwise wouldn’t have achieved, we’re going to make sure you’re compensated.)

The NASCAR-IndyCar combo weekend is back again this year, and IndyCar will be one of the first events at IMS this weekend with a noon start for its Saturday race. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who sits third in points, has been cleared to race after hitting his head in Iowa, and his speed has been pretty damn fascinating despite his injury.

And speaking of rankings, let’s talk about our Jalopnik Fantasy League standings, because it’s a pretty tight battle for the top:

Oregon Mountain Biker sits at 1871.25 points Jahiegel sits at 1831.25 points Paisano Racing sits at 1819 points

Of course, there are still quite a few races left in the season, which means that plenty of you fine folks could still challenge our top three for overall victory. All you have to do is get those picks in!