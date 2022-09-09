This weekend, the IndyCar series is heading back to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the 2022 season finale. That means it’s time to get your Jalopnik IndyCar Fantasy League picks submitted!

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Why make your picks so early? Well, the IndyCar Fantasy League website ran into a few snags during the first race weekend at St. Petersburg; a huge influx of people just before the race saw the Fantasy servers fail, meaning a lot of folks didn’t get to make their picks. I recommend making some picks right now, since you can always change them later.

(And as a reminder, we’re discounting the results of that first race when awarding prizes — though if your St. Pete results would have put you in a podium position that you otherwise wouldn’t have achieved, we’re going to make sure you’re compensated.)

There are currently five drivers in contention for the title: Will Power, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, and Scott McLaughlin. Power is by far the favorite thanks to his slight lead over the competition, but at a track like Laguna, just about anything can happen. Will we see some shakeups? Will long-shot McLaughlin take the title? If you’re thinking it can happen, go ahead and reflect it in your fantasy picks — it may be just the edge you need to win.

And that win could help you get one of a few Fantasy League prizes:

