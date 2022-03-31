Like many of you, I will often pass the time browsing CarMax listings to see what kind of questionable automotive purchases I could get with a MaxCare warranty. Sometimes some real gems will appear, and sometimes life plays cruel jokes on you.



Advertisement

A reader sent me a tip that not one, but two Aston Martins were listed for sale on CarMax. So naturally, I had to get the scoop.

Only to find out that the 2012 Aston Martin DBS for the amazing price of $11,998 bore a strange resemblance to a Nissan Sentra and that the 2016 Vanquish for a very reasonable $43,998 looked suspiciously like a Toyota Tundra. Or maybe, then again, we’ve all been totally mistaken about what an Aston Martin DBS truly looks like. I’ll let the good people of Jalopnik decide.



It’s something readers have continued to find on CarMax throughout the years — one vehicle being mislabeled as another. Hopefully car buyers are smart enough to understand that their “Aston Martin” is actually not a sports car at all, but it does make you wonder how many people bought a base model Toyota Camry thinking it was the top tier XLE trim because of a clerical error.

I think whoever enters the listings is probably a Jalopnik reader with a sense of humor, as it also appeared that there were 69 Porsches for sale. Nice.



Advertisement

Shame on you, CarMax! This will be the last time you fool me! Until the next time, when you fool me again!



This story was originally posted on April 8, 2017