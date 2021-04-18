Do You Like Automakers Bringing Back Classic Names?

Photo : Olivier DOULIERY / AFP ( Getty Images )

From the Ford Bronco to the Jeep Wagoneer, automakers have been pretty damn enthusiastic about bringing back classic model names to adorn their products. It’s a smart marketing ploy, of course, one that caters to the nostalgia we all hold for our favorite vehicles from a bygone era—but do you actually like it?

I think the big criticism has come with the Wagoneer. While some people are stoked that the name is back adorning new cars, other people are fundamentally disappointed that this new Wagoneer isn’t the old one. It sounds silly, but if you have specific associations with certain car models, that can be hard to break. It would be like Porsche making an ultra-boxy 911 instead of one that features its signature curves, or Mini turning the Mini Cooper into a sleek sports car. It’s just weird.

Of course, you can’t deny that the appeal to the past has been working for a lot of people. The Ford Bronco’s prodigious sales can tell you all you need to know there. Other folks, though, seem more disappointed by the reintroduction of the Wagoneer without its signature wood paneling and with a frankly astounding amount of screenage. Obviously there has to be a certain amount of heritage that filters through to the new model—but where do we draw the line? When is it too far? When is it not enough?

I’m A Youth, so I can’t say that I have a ton of preconceived notions about what many revived models are supposed to be. But I do keep seeing comments on posts that express distaste toward certain revivals, while others get a pass. Break it down for me. What makes one work? What makes you hate another one? Do you think automakers should ever bring an old model back to life? And if you do, what do you wish they’d know?