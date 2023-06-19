Will It Rally? Ford Bronco Raptor

What was surprising, though, is that the Bronco Raptor posted a time that was ever so slightly slower than the much more pedestrian Bronco Sport. You may have more fun sliding the Raptor around in rear-wheel-drive mode, but what’s fun and what’s fast aren’t always the same thing. So they posted a second video where they ran the Bronco in four-wheel-drive mode. It wasn’t quite as fun, but it was definitely quicker.

Initially, the Bronco Raptor completed the course in a hair over two minutes. But with all the wheels putting the power down, Knox was able to knock more than five seconds off his previous time. That makes it the second-fastest vehicle they’ve tested on the gravel and only a few seconds off the pace of the CanAm Maverick they tested, which is seriously impressive. So now you know. The Bronco Raptor will definitely rally.

Will It Rally? Ford Bronco Raptor 4WD Edition