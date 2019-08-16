Lots of cars have been cruising metro Detroit’s Woodward Avenue all week, but on Saturday the Woodward Dream Cruise will turn the fabled Michigan M-1 into a genuine traffic jam of classic iron from all around the world. Erin Marquis and I are going to be there, and you should go, too. So let’s meet beforehand, shall we?

After calling dozens of businesses to find a meetup spot, I landed on one of my favorite salvage yards in all of the land, U-Pull And Save Auto Parts in Pontiac, Michigan. It’s an incredible yard built on the grounds of an old General Motors stamping plant at 240 E Columbia Ave, Pontiac, MI 48340.

My Postal Jeep and I will be there from 9:30 until 10:30, at which point, we’ll all head out to Woodward, and cruise until either A) We get tired of it or B) Our cars break down. Either way.