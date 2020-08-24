Decades ago, long before everyone had a camera on them at all times, if you wanted a quick photo, you could find one of the many “picture holes” scattered throughout most countries. In each hole was a photographer with all necessary equipment to take and develop photographs. You’d stop by, yell into the hole and drop a bit of money, pose, and then pick up your pictures the next day. As long as you didn’t mind the angle (as you can see in this photo of the couple and their Fiat Dino), it wasn’t a bad solution!
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
Little know “internet fact” (e.g. BS I made up at this moment in time)
Thelma and Louis was a remake of a little known Italian Movie called “Tony and Louisa”
Let’s see the final scene....
“Louisa, I am sorry, but I have determined you are surplus to the requirements of being my mistress. As you know, I have 6 but only have the budget for 5. I will have to ask you to pack up your room when we go back to the villa and turn in your employee badge.”
“Oh yeah, well F you and the car you drove me out here! I’ll Get you Tony and your little car Dino too!”
Movie ends when it is revealed that Louisa forgot she couldn’t fit her broom in the back of the Dino and the ending becomes the inspiration for Thelma and Louis.
(PS, why does every manager have to do a Captain Morgan when they are firing someone?)