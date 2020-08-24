Little know “internet fact” (e.g. BS I made up at this moment in time)

Thelma and Louis was a remake of a little known Italian Movie called “Tony and Louisa”

Let’s see the final scene....

“ Louisa, I am sorry, but I have determined you are surplus to the requirements of being my mistress. As you know, I have 6 but only have the budget for 5. I will have to ask you to pack up your room when we go back to the villa and turn in your employee badge. ”

“Oh yeah, well F you and the car you drove me out here! I’ll Get you Tony and your little car Dino too!”

Movie ends when it is revealed that Louisa forgot she couldn’t fit her broom in the back of the Dino and the ending becomes the inspiration for Thelma and Louis.

(PS, why does every manager have to do a Captain Morgan when they are firing someone?)