Dealer Congratulates Woman That Bought A Car From Them With A Racist Facebook Post

As if we needed another reminder that a lot of dealerships are trash, one North Carolina dealership recently took the trash to another level as Raleigh, North Carolina’s News Observer reports. Lumberton Honda in Lumberton, NC. sold a 2016 Toyota Camry to a woman named Trinity Bethune, and then posted a picture of her with the car on Facebook. The caption reads “​​Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Camry”.

If you’re unaware, Black Americans have a history with names like Laquisha, Daquan, Shanequa, Lakeshia, etc. While some believe the names have roots in the Civil Rights Era, many of these names became popular during and are primarily associated with the Black cultural movement of the 80s and 90s. The names themselves aren’t the problem of course. It’s the stereotypes that have been assigned to them and the way that white people joke about them that’s the problem. And it’s bad enough these things can affect people in their daily lives. The dealer referring to Trinity by that name in what seems to be a wildly inappropriate, offensive, racist joke reinforces this:

Urban Dictionary defines “Bonquisha” as a “loquacious white boy that acts like a Black women as a joke.” It’s also seen as a derogatory term that stereotypes Black people.

Trinity’s brother managed to screenshot the post before it was taken down. He believes what was done was intentional.



As soon as the now-deleted post went up, the dealer started getting heat for it. As of early evening they had not responded to or apologized for the post, though just moments ago this message appeared on their Facebook page:

