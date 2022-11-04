Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.

According to MLive, this August police responded to a break-in on the property of a GMC dealership in Saginaw, Michigan. Officers found a broken window and blood on the door handles of two Cadillacs… blood that was eventually used to link Haskins to the crime.

Police interviewed the 32-year-old that very day and collected a DNA sample from him. A warrant for Haskins’ arrest was issued on October 31 , and a few days later, he was arrested.

During his interview with police, Haskins never admitted to cranking in the vehicles, and none of them had stolen spark plugs. So, that story does add up. All Haskins wanted to do was drive the vehicles around the dealership’s property.

MLive reports he was arraigned on a single count of breaking and entering a building with intent (10-year felony) and prowling or loitering (a misdemeanor). He will appear for a preliminary examination on November 22 .

Haskins reportedly wasted no time getting back on the grind. He was paroled on June 22 of this year after being imprisoned on conviction of attempted breaking and entering, unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, and third-degree fleeing or eluding police. These are all crimes he committed in December of 2019:

In May 2017, Haskins was sentenced to mental health and sex offender treatment, along with five years’ probation, on eight felonies in two separate auto abuse cases from late 2016 and early 2017. In the first case against him, police say Haskins broke into and cranked in a Saginaw County-owned maintenance truck Nov. 20, 2016. In the second case, police say Haskins broke into the body shop of Martin Chevrolet on 8800 Gratiot Road in Thomas Township and took four vehicles for joyrides Feb. 6, 2017. In January 2018, Haskins allegedly took two pickup trucks and a dump truck belonging to an area asphalt and concrete company for “joy rides” and damaged them in the process.

Back in 2014, Haskins ran for the Michigan 95th District seat in the state’s House of Representatives as a Republican.

At the time, he told MLive that despite all of this, he was still more qualified than his Democratic opposition.