Corvette Sells As Fast As It Looks

Despite low production and inventory, the Chevrolet Corvette topped a list mostly made up of SUVs by being the fastest-selling car last month. According to data compiled by iSeeCars, a search site, this is the second month in a row the Corvette led the pack.

According to the data, the Corvette averaged only 13.1 days at an average transaction price of $86,581. My own search using third-party car search sites like Cargurus and Autotrader netted only 291 Corvettes in the entire country. The ’20 or ’21 Corvette isn’t even available for search using Chevy’s inventory tool.

That Corvettes can be found on dealer lots at all is pretty amazing, considering the production hassles that have plagued the C8. A triple threat of supplier issues, the pandemic and a UAW strike has kept inventory low. This has created pent-up demand.

The rest of the fastest-seller list is surprising in that there is literally only one other vehicle that’s not a truck in the top 10 on the list: the Lexus IS. The IS took both the second and 17th spots on a list mostly made up of luxury SUVs, crossovers and trucks. People want the more powerful engine: The V6-powered IS350 needs only 14.5 to go from dealer to customer, while the four-cylinder IS300 sits on lots for 24.9 days. The top 10 cars:

Dead last on the list? The Genesis GV80. I thought this might have something to do with low inventory, because Hyundai/Kia is notorious for either not stocking enough of a new or interesting model or taking forever for a new model to make it to the dealer. Go ahead and try searching for a Sonata N Line or K5 GT.

But there are more GV80s in the country, at 1,487, than there are Corvettes. There are also lists on the iSeeCars site of the fastest-selling used cars and cars that sold slowly. So if you’re in the market or just curious, these lists could be helpful.