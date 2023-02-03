Consumer Reports 10 Least Satisfying Cars to Own in 2023

Car Buying

Consumer Reports 10 Least Satisfying Cars to Own in 2023

If you own a car on this list, we're not saying you can't still love it.

By
Collin Woodard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
2023 Jeep Compass
Photo: Jeep

Sometimes you buy a car that’s better than you expected it to be. Sometimes you get one that delivers exactly what you were looking for. But sadly, sometimes you end up with a car that ends up being worse than expected. You might still be able to live with it, but you definitely wouldn’t buy it again.

To help you avoid ending up in that last scenario, check out the 10 vehicles that Consumer Reports named the least satisfying to own following its latest reader survey. And while you’re here, we also have the 10 most satisfying vehicles for this year, which you can read here.

Advertisement

2 / 12

10. Kia Forte

10. Kia Forte

2023 Kia Forte
Photo: Kia

We can’t help but wonder if the dealer experience is part of why the Forte makes this list. The Forte isn’t the most exciting car in the world, but overall, it’s a good car. It could be more comfortable, sure, but it doesn’t seem that bad.

Advertisement

3 / 12

9. Nissan Altima

9. Nissan Altima

2023 Nissan Altima
Photo: Nissan

It’s probably not a great sign for Nissan that it took as long as it did to come up with something to say about it. It’s just not memorable. And, apparently, not something people want to re-buy.

Advertisement

4 / 12

8. Nissan Kicks

8. Nissan Kicks

2023 Nissan Kicks
Photo: Nissan

Hey, look. Another Nissan is on the list. I actually know a couple who likes theirs, but it’s pretty small, so I wouldn’t be surprised if people feel like they’ve outgrown it pretty quickly.

Advertisement

5 / 12

7. Volkswagen Taos

7. Volkswagen Taos

2023 Volkswagen Taos
Photo: Volkswagen

There are actually quite a few subcompact crossovers on this list, and the Taos is one of them. Maybe the real lesson here is that anything in the category is a risky buy.

Advertisement

6 / 12

6. Kia Seltos

6. Kia Seltos

2024 Kia Seltos
Photo: Kia

Disappointed in your Kia Forte? Interested in trading it in for a crossover? Unfortunately for you, owners were even less happy with the Seltos than they were with the Forte.

Advertisement

7 / 12

5. Jeep Compass

5. Jeep Compass

2023 Jeep Compass
Photo: Jeep

We’re not sure what Jeep can do to fix this, but anything below the Cherokee is going to come with the stigma that it’s not a “real Jeep.” Heck, people will even sometimes say that about the Cherokee.

Advertisement

8 / 12

4. Mercedes-Benz GLA

4. Mercedes-Benz GLA

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

It’s cool that the AMG GLA 45 exists, but something tells us not a lot of GLA owners went for the AMG. Maybe if they had, they’d have been happier with their purchase.

Advertisement

9 / 12

3. Infiniti QX50

3. Infiniti QX50

2023 Infiniti QX50
Photo: Infiniti

Having lived with a QX50 for a year back when I worked for one of those other car sites, this one makes sense. The engine/transmission combo makes it weird to drive, and the gas mileage isn’t very good. At least it finally has Apple CarPlay now.

Advertisement

10 / 12

2. Mercedes-Benz GLB

2. Mercedes-Benz GLB

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

It’s a little surprising to see that the GLB did worse on this survey than the GLA, but the GLA is cheaper, so it does have that going for it. But for a few thousand more dollars than the GLB, you can get the much more satisfying GLC.

Advertisement

11 / 12

1. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

1. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Photo: Volkswagen

The Atlas has a spacious interior, and if that’s what you’re looking for that in a three-row SUV, it could be a tempting buy. Unfortunately, then you have to live with it. Seeing it make this list (at least in Cross Sport form) is not at all surprising.

Advertisement

12 / 12