Most of us have probably been through a number of cars since we first started driving. Some have been good… but some have been bad. It’s easy to talk about the good cars we’ve had in our history (or the good ones we have right now), but it’s not terribly interesting.

You know what is interesting? Bad cars. Terrible cars. Unreliable cars. That leads me to today’s question: What’s the worst car you’ve ever owned?

I know I’m not alone in being the caretaker for a truly shitty vehicle. For the first three-quarters of college I owned a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was awful – and that’s coming from someone who likes Jeep.

My Grand Cherokee had the 4-liter I6 that was first introduced in the middle of the Reagan Administration. It was painfully slow. It was hooked up to a 4 speed auto box that enjoyed slamming gears at the most inappropriate times. On top of that, the paint was peeling, the passenger footwell would flood every time it rained, the rear glass wouldn’t stay up when you popped it and the taillights did this weird thing where they’d shut off and night when you hit the brake. All in all, it was the first product Chrysler could come up with at the time.

So anyway, drop your shittiest vehicles down below. You get extra points if you include a picture of the car so I don’t have to go digging for one. Want even more points? Give me some juicy details about why it was so shitty.

Also, just because a car you’ve owned is shitty does not mean you didn’t love it. I still loved my Grand Cherokee, and I’m sure you loved your piece of shit, too.