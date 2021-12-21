Sometimes you drive a car, and it’s great. Sometimes, you drive a car, and it just... falls flat. This year, we drove some cars that fell into that latter camp. Here are some of the worst or “uninspiring” cars Jalopnik reviewed this year.

Except, none of these cars are actually bad. We didn’t drive anything that really made us turn up our noses or rush to the keyboards to warn buyers against opting for this exact model or vomit uncontrollably after getting out from behind the wheel. Most cars on the market these days are fine, capable and will probably be a great buy for at least one person out there in the world.

Instead, we’re defining “worst” in a different way. These cars are uninspiring. Or they’re a poor value. Or they’re designed for such a niche audience that we couldn’t see them breaking out in the big time. Are they inherently bad? No. They’re just not... great.