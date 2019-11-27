Comment Of The Day: Three Easy Steps Edition

As we learned earlier today from Justin’s easy how-to post, a J-turn (occasionally known as a Rockford) is surprisingly easy to learn. While Justin was able to boil it down to six bullet points, there might be an even easier way.



In fact, son of a motherless goat was able to red uce the whole thing to just three steps. And the third one is really just added flair.

Advertisement

In a world where Hollywood stars of the 60s and 70s are held up as pillars of masculinity and car-guy awesomeness, why would anyone choose to idolize Steve McQueen when James Garner exists?

Congratulations to James Garner for being a bad ass, and to son of a motherless goat for providing today’s COTD winner. Your trophy today is a gold 1976 Pontiac Firebird. And a few extra sets of tires.