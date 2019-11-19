Comment Of The Day: The Face Of EVs Edition

Why do electric vehicles need to look like traditional cars? Why can’t new EV manufacturers make them look like whatever they want them to be? The batteries are in the floor and the motors can be configured in myriad different layouts, so why do they need a traditional two- or three-box capital-a Automotive design form?

Why does the Mustang Mach-E faux grille look so weird? Why did Tesla facelift the original Model S to have a little grille-like slit around the emblem? Why can’t buyers choose from any number of different EV car shapes? If ICE vehicles can look as disparate as a Plymouth Prowler and a Ford F-150 Raptor, why do all EVs need to look more or less similar to things we’re familiar with? \

I’m not creative enough to come up with a new form factor that EVs could take, but surely there is a designer plugging along at an OEM somewhere looking to go buck wild on their next EV shape. Here’s hoping it comes sooner rather than later.

For instigating this brief consideration of the future of EV design, I give santa clause today’s COTD victory. We are most assuredly in the horseless carriage era of EVs. Thank you, oh jolly one.