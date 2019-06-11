Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

I can’t really explain why, but for some reason the idea of someone being miserable in the rear center seat of a $220,000-plus Bentley Flying Spur just cracks me up.



<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

Like, yeah, what is up with that middle seat?

I’m not sure about PhilMills_Forgot_His_Burner_Key’s hypothesis of “compliance,” I’m guessing it was more of a “ we might as well” situation in the Bentley design office–which is also kind of a weird thought.



Anyway, I found this irrationally amusing and maybe you will, too. Happy Tuesday!

