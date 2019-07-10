The wackiest energy drink outfit in motorsports (the world?) is up to its usual antics, and folks, we’ve got ourselves a pun thread.
Some of you really enjoyed yourselves making jokes at Rich Energy’s expense when the company tweeted:
“Today @rich_energy terminated our contract with @HaasF1Team for poor performance,” the post said. “We aim to beat @redbullracing & being behind @WilliamsRacing in Austria is unacceptable. The politics and PC attitude in @F1 is also inhibiting our business. We wish the team well.”
And, yeah. A few laughs were had:
Shoutout to Admiral Asskicker for kicking off today’s fun pun thread. Goodnight, fam.