Rich Energy, the enigmatic British energy-drink company that came aboard the Haas Formula One Team’s cars this year and brought a whole lot of questions of legitimacy with it, tweeted Wednesday that it has terminated its contract with the team. The tweet cited “poor performance” and a “PC attitude” in F1.

The tweet came as a shock, even more so than Rich Energy’s usual tweets do, since the British Grand Prix is a few days away and since F1 is only nine races into its 21-race season. But it is on brand for Rich Energy, which always wants to prove itself against energy-drink giant Red Bull.

“Today @rich_energy terminated our contract with @HaasF1Team for poor performance,” the post said. “We aim to beat @redbullracing & being behind @WilliamsRacing in Austria is unacceptable. The politics and PC attitude in @F1 is also inhibiting our business. We wish the team well.”

“PC,” of course, is internet speak for “politically correct.”

The tweet from the Rich Energy account came just a few hours after the Haas team posted several photos and videos of members wearing Rich Energy gear, like this photo of drivers Romain Grosjean and Pietro Fittipaldi from nine hours earlier and a video of Fittipaldi from seven hours earlier. Rich Energy branding is still all over the Haas Twitter account, and the team hasn’t posted since the tweet about the contract termination.

Jalopnik has reached out to both Rich Energy and Haas for comment, and will update this story if we hear back.

