Image: Bryn Lennon (Getty Images), Rich Energy (Twitter)

Much like every other facet of the company, mystery Haas Formula One energy-drink sponsor Rich Energy’s official Twitter account has a lot going on—most of it resulting in more wide-eyed head tilts than anything else. It can be a real trip.



Many of Rich Energy’s posts are either retweets about the company or various sports teams it has partnered with, like Haas, or posts from its account regarding its “premium performance” or “premium British performance.” But then, there are the other posts: the arguments over its current copyright battle with fellow British company Whyte Bikes, the odd, Rich Energy-related jokes tied to current events, the Brexit opinions, and even the United Airlines complaint threads.

That’s all the while F1 viewers continue to research Rich Energy’s strange roots and strange... very existence. This is also while it remains in a legal battle with Whyte Bikes that resulted in a scathing judgement against Rich Energy before its appeal and call to remove its logo from the Haas F1 cars.

This is all to say that things are up and down in the land of Rich Energy, and the company seems to be, well, tweeting through it.

Just check out the highlights of Rich Energy’s past three months of entries into its internet diary, in reverse chronological order.

(Please note that the top right corner of this magazine feature says “advertising feature.”)

This would be a lot easier if Rich Energy followed the simple maxim of Never Tweet.