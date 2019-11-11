Comment Of The Day: Mark It Guaranteed Edition

It’s pretty clear that there is a difference between cheap brake pads and original equipment brake pads. That much is known. Just because something is marked guaranteed, doesn’t mean it isn’t a piece of crap. Listen, I can take a dump in a box and mark it guaranteed. You wouldn’t want to go careening off a cliff because you tried to save a few pennies, right?

Advertisement

You can get a pretty good look at COTD by sticking your head into the comments... No, wait, it’s gotta be your bull. Either way, holy schnikes Jim is one of KFCs secret ingredients is taking today’s COTD victory, sponsored by Callahan Auto Parts. Congratulations.