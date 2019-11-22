Comment Of The Day: It's Got Potential Edition

Drive Free or Die.
Bradley Brownell
Image: Ford
It took a few years for the new-for-1964 Ford Mustang to grow out of its awkward years into a proper muscle car. By 1967 it gained some musculature and body mass, with which it came to define the Pony Car era. With experience in motorsport, a lot of research and development, and a few years of growth, the Mustang became the car we all remember as being an icon.

History has a tendency to repeat itself.

That’s right. Just give this ungainly Ford coupe a few years. It’ll become a bigger and beefier version of itself. It’ll become the Mach-E inspired beauty that it was always meant to be.

Congratulations on your backwards logic throwback COTD victory, Nextcar. I think even I’m confused by this loop.

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

