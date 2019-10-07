Comment Of The DayYour good comments.
There are few things I love more than a Jalopnik deep cut or an old car-internet throwback. I see a crashed Mercedes supercar, I think about SLR Guy. Did the SLR-crashing flatbill and deep-v wearer graduation to a new AMG GT?
At least this modern Mercedes massacre didn’t take place over two a crub and 2 fents. I wonder if the car has load cam knock????
Thanks for briefly taking me back to 2008's incredible car-folk internet days, Ash78. We were all on forums back then, and somehow it was a little better, and a little worse. Anyway, you get today’s COTD victory for that walk down memory lane. Well earned.