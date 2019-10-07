Screenshot: Mel Tillekeratne on Facebook

Comment Of The Day Your good comments.

There are few things I love more than a Jalopnik deep cut or an old car-internet throwback. I see a crashed Mercedes supercar, I think about SLR Guy. Did the SLR-crashing flatbill and deep-v wearer graduation to a new AMG GT?

Advertisement

At least this modern Mercedes massacre didn’t take place over two a crub and 2 fents. I wonder if the car has load cam knock????

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

Thanks for briefly taking me back to 2008's incredible car-folk internet days, Ash78. We were all on forums back then, and somehow it was a little better, and a little worse. Anyway, you get today’s COTD victory for that walk down memory lane. Well earned.