Chevy Teases Bolt EUV Again

Image : Chevrolet

Chevy is really hyped about the upcoming Bolt EUV. Teasers for the upcoming electric crossover have been coming left and right ahead of its debut next month. With this recent teaser, we have a better look at the crossover’s back end, having already seen a headlight, a side profile and part of the interior. Roadshow reports that Chevy will be teaming up with Disneyworld for the reveal of the crossover and presumably hoping to draw the attention of family-focused buyers — exactly the kind of buyer Chevy hopes it can convert to EVs.

In the teaser video, we get a clear view of the back of the crossover clearly showing its Bolt inspired design.

Screenshot : Chevy

According to previous Roadshow reports, we can expect the Bolt EUV to have a lot in common with the Buick Velite 7.

Image : CarScoops.com

Here’s how the Bolt and the Buick Velite 7 stack up, from Roadshow:

When asked about the Velite 7's relation to the Chevy Bolt EUV, a Chevy spokesperson confirmed with Roadshow the two models will share the same platform but did not comment further. As for the Velite 7 itself, Buick said it will go 310 miles based on the New European Driving Cycle, but expect a range under 300 miles, realistically. The NEDC is not only an outdated cycle, but very liberal in its estimates. Something slightly greater than the Bolt EV’s current 259-mile range seems more realistic. In fact, Buick mentioned a “new modular high-performance lithium-ion battery” for the Velite 7 with a higher energy density, so it’s likely it’ll go a little farther than a Bolt EV.

The Velite is currently available the Chinese market only. We’ll know more when the new Bolt EUV makes its debut on February 14 at the most magical place on earth.

