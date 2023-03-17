Charges Dropped Against Driver Who Opened Fire on I-95 in Miami

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against Eric Popper, the driver who pulled out a handgun and shot at another driver through his own car on I-95 in Miami-Dade County. The road rage incident occurred in June 2021 but took a wild twist in January 2022. Dashcam footage from Popper’s Toyota Venza was given to the media. Popper’s attorney said the footage showed his client’s actions were in self-defense. The state attorney’s office agreed.

In 2021, Eric Popper cut off another driver while driving to work on I-95. The other driver began tailgating and honking his horn at the 30-year-old. Popper brake-checked him. The other driver pulled up alongside Popper, and this is where accounts diverged. The Florida Highway Patrol stated the other driver threw a water bottle. Popper claims it was gunfire, and he returned fire in kind. Whatever struck Popper’s crossover SUV can’t be seen in the video footage.

Eric Popper faced charges including aggravated assault with a firearm after the road rage incident. However, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office recently dropped the charges against Popper. Popper’s attorney Robert Gershman has said that the charge was dropped because of Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. Gershman told WPLG, “I think under the stand your ground law, Mr. Popper was perfectly reasonable and justified in his actions. There was no question when you look and listen to the facts of the case, Mr. Popper was shot at.”

Popper has told the media that he wants to move on. He told WPLG, “Hindsight is 20/20. There are always things we can look back and say we wish we could have done differently. Definitely, I would have done —would be to not have pumped my brakes. I would have taken another tactic. Definitely try to de-escalate a little better.” Hopefully, Popper wishes that he would not have pulled a handgun in traffic.