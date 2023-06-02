Advertisement

That’s not just an astronomical amount to spend on a tee, it’s an astronomical amount to spend on anything Formula 1 related.

If you want some context, the unofficially-most-overpriced race on the calendar, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, doesn’t even charge this much for access. Sure, the six-figure suites we’ve covered here are excessive, but even a grandstand ticket to the race will set you back less than half the price of these tops.

Clearly, it’s a tee that’s aimed at the kind of people that can afford to spend $130,000 to tie up their yacht in Monaco instead of slumming it with the fans on the streets of Las Vegas.

And after all, a piece of merch like this is going to last you, what, a couple of years? The memories of queuing hours for a portaloo while you watch race cars flash past in the blink of an eye will last you a lifetime.