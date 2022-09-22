That used Bugatti you’ve been thinking about buying is about to cost a bit more, now that the French automaker is introducing its own certified pre-owned program. Even the maker of the world’s fastest automobiles wants in on the used-car craze, but Bugatti wants used Chiron and Veyron models to have a little added value with a warranty that matches the coverage from when the car was new.



Opting for a CPO car makes good financial sense — usually — and it looks like that’s no different with French hypercars. Certified pre-owned Bugattis will come with a one-year limited warranty and one complimentary annual service, to be performed within the first year ownership at any authorized Bugatti service partner around the world. Likewise, the warranty will follow the car regardless of location.

With admirable self-awareness Bugatti explains its coverage using the example of a CPO car bought in the Middle East, then serviced throughout Europe, showcasing the car’s worldwide service eligibility. But Bugatti’s CPO program is not limited to emirs or their EU counterparts; all of Bugatti’s service partners worldwide can offer certified pre-owned models.

The Bugatti Chiron’s coverage will be the same as that of the original warranty, covering “all parts and labor for mechanical, electrical, corrosion or paintwork issues.” The Veyron’s warranty will also cover parts and labor, but only for mechanical or electrical defects. Sorry, Veyron owners.

The good news, is replacement parts come with their own two-year warranty, which covers replacement and labor. And, of course, Bugatti owners can rest easy knowing that any work done under the CPO warranty is performed using genuine replacement parts, and only by authorized service technicians. No RockAuto aftermarket parts here!

All in all, this CPO program could be a good deal considering the inclusion of the annual service, which can run up to $20,000 — not to mention the thousands of dollars owners could spend to replace any part on a Bugatti.

Cost of ownership catches up to everyone, whether they buy new or used, but giving pre-owned buyers the same warranty as new buyers is good. Those who buy a CPO Bugatti car even get official certification of the car’s CPO status, but Bugatti didn’t say what that means. I hope it isn’t just extra paperwork. I don’t know, maybe it’s a fancy leather keychain or sunglass case.