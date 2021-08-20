On Thursday a report came out alleging Carvana was operating an illegal vehicle storage facility at the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds. That’s quickly changed, as The Daily Bulletin now reports an agreement has been made between the city of Pomona and Carvana. The company has 120 days to cease operations at the fairgrounds.

Advertisement

A meeting between the car sales company’s legal council and the city resulted in Carvana agreeing to throw in the towel.



After a meeting between the city and Carvana’s legal counsel, the company has effectively agreed to terminate its operations at Fairplex, home to the LA County Fair. During the next 30 days, Carvana will begin to ramp down its operating hours and it has agreed to immediately address noise complaints from neighbors by discontinuing the use of outside speakers.

If you recall, residents that lived near the fairgrounds had complained about noise from both vehicle transport trucks and Carvana employees playing music loudly. Also part of the agreement, Carvana agreed to stop shipments of vehicles to the site, a practice it has 45 days to discontinue .

Fairground officials said that they had entered into an agreement with Carvana that would let them use a single lot for vehicle storage for the next three years. But fairground officials say the city wanted action sooner.



Unfortunately, the City of Pomona has taken the action to send Carvana a ‘Cease and Desist’ letter prior to the entitlement process Carvana was preparing to pursue. We acknowledge the City’s decision; however, we would have desired a different process and outcome.

Advertisement

Carvana originally approached the city for use of a lot at the fairgrounds last March with the company telling the city that their storage facility “was essential to the financial well-being of Fairplex.” But the city, after taking a look at the proposal Carvana gave them, said that there could be no long-term storage there without an amendment to the proposal. The city called the entitlements needed “discretionary, ” saying there would be reviews. This is when Carvana pretty much said “screw it” and set up operations anyway in March. We have reached out to Carvana for comment on what it will do next, but the company has not responded.