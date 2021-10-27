A US car auctioneer was destroyed last night as flames ripped through the site in New Jersey. Firefighters tackled the blaze into the early hours of Wednesday morning as the fire tore through the US Auto Auction warehouse in the Pennsauken township.

According to ABC 7 News, firefighters were called to the warehouse on South Crescent Boulevard in Pennsauken at 10:30pm on Tuesday (October 26th).

Firefighters on the scene reported hearing small explosions inside the building as cars went up in smoke and said they saw a huge ball of fire shoot into the air during the blaze.

The ABC 7 News report said:

“The initial call came in around 10:30 p.m Tuesday for a raging fire at the US Auto Auction building located on the 6600 block of South Crescent Boulevard. According to Pennsauken fire chief, Joseph Palumbo. “Palumbo said the fire got so large in part because of the number of cars inside the building, along with tires and gasoline, which fueled the flames.”

No injuries were reported during the fire. But it is believed the blaze impacted three businesses that operated out of the New Jersey warehouse.

As a result of the blaze, roads were closed through the morning on Wednesday.

Southbound lanes on Route 130 are closed to traffic near the site of the fire. However, northbound lanes on the road are now open again.

US Auto Auction hasn’t yet commented on the blaze, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

According to the New Jersey auctioneer, it has operated in the Delaware Valley region for more than 25 years. It currently lists more than 100 cars for sale on its site, including a 1998 Porsche Boxster and a 2013 Range Rover Evoque.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were damaged by the blaze.