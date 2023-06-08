Way to go, Elon. It seems you’ve alienated a good amount of Jalopnik readers and convinced them to stay away from Tesla. Readers say they’ll never buy a Tesla EV due to production issues and awful interior design, among other things. For what it’s worth, I can forgive the impulse to clean up a car cabin, but burying simple functions inside of a disembodied touchscreen is a step too far.



Tesla faced more derision from the Jalopnik community than any other carmaker. Even more than BMW, which has adopted design language that’s been universally panned, as well as doubling down on monthly subscriptions. Eww. And, yet, Tesla took the cake among cars that readers will never buy.

Your responses ran the gamut of makes, however, and what we have here is a veritable rogue’s gallery of The Brands. I’ll point out that Toyota and Honda were notably absent among the nominees listed here. The rest of you carmakers, take notes. In any case, these are the car brands readers say they will never buy: