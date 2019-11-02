Drive Free or Die.
Wrenching

Can Any Bay Area Jalops Help Out This Polish Couple Crossing The World In A Fiat 125p?

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Fiat
3.6K
15
1

There’s a Polish couple that has been attempting to drive around the world in an old Fiat 125p wagon, and it looks like they’ve been having an amazing journey. It seems they’re currently broken down around Benbow, CA, and while the latest update seems to show they have parts and a willing mechanic in San Francisco, they need to get the car there. Any Jalops with a tow dolly in the area want to help some crazy adventurers out?

Advertisement

This post from yesterday seems to suggest they just need to get the car to that rare vintage Fiat mechanic in San Francisco. I have no idea of their state as of this very second, but if you have the means and are willing to lend a hand, as part of the Global Cabal of Jalops, I think you can get ahold of them via their website or maybe you can slide into their Insta DMs.

I was told by a reader named Marcin that so far mechanics around the area had refused to help, and I’d hope we can make a better impression about American gearheads.

I haven’t been in contact with these crazy Poles, but I sure like what they’re doing, and I figured if there’s any group that may be willing to lend a hand, it’s right here.

Okay. Good luck, old Fiat!

Share This Story

Good luck!

Have You Ever Owned A Fiat 126?
The Kind People Of Poland Are Sending Tom Hanks A Small Old Fiat Because Of Some Tweets
Is This The World's Smallest Snowplow?

About the author

Jason Torchinsky
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

EmailTwitterPosts