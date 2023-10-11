Cadillac Is Giving Europe Another Try With Direct Sales

GM wants to make inroads again with European buyers and EVs seem to be the perfect way to do it. That’s why GM is having Cadillac take the lead as the on a return to Europe with direct sales.

Cadillac’s history in Europe has been rather spotty, which is to say that no one buys their cars there. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have the continent’s luxury sales on lock. In 2015 for instance, 45 Cadillac dealers across Europe sold just 781 cars, which was up 33 percent from the year prior. Meanwhile the German luxury brands each sold “between 820,000 and 840,000 vehicles” according to Automotive News Europe. Cadillac just is not willing to give up on Europe. Since GM pulled the plug on its operations in Europe by selling its Opel/Vauxhall operations, Cadillac has acted as a premium vehicle importer to Europe. Hopefully buyers there like the Chevrolet Corvette and Cadillac XT4 as those are the only two vehicles you can get there through the brand.



Things will change soon though. Cadillac announced a full return to Europe. Switzerland will start as the brands first step back into the European market. There also won’t be any dealers. Buyers will be able to purchase the Cadillac Lyriq from the brand directly. They’ll be able to do this through a new digital buying experience that Cadillac says can be done in minutes.



From configuration to purchase, customers can complete the entire purchase online in a matter of minutes including selecting trims, securing finance, managing title and registration, and scheduling delivery.

Following Switzerland, Cadillac Europe says that the brand will return to five additional European markets over the next few years though they haven’t announced what models they plan to sell there.

Cadillac also seems to be taking the Standard of The World luxury thing pretty seriously as it sells its vehicles in Australia though luxury boutiques located in shopping malls. As for Europe, hopefully buyers there don’t remember cars like the Saab 9-3- in- a- suit fail ure that was the Cadillac BLS keep them from buying the brands EVs.