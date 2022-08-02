If you want something done right, sometimes you have to do it yourself. Sure, you may think it’s better to hire a professional, but when that professional gets sloshed on vodka martinis and drives his Lotus into a lake you may begin to rethink that decision. No, if you want something handled delicately, you’ll need to use your own hands — but you’ll need the right tools, too.

For all you aspiring spies out there, those tools come in the form of cars. But not just any cars — you’ll need the best of Q branch, with gear specifically outfitted for field use. Luckily for you, Christie’s is auctioning off nine Bond vehicles in the first part of its Sixty Years of James Bond sale. Just, try to bring them back in one piece.

h/t The Drive