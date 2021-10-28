BMW Motorrad has given its K 1600 sport touring line of motorcycles a big update for 2022. The manufacturer’s answer to the Honda Gold Wing gets engine updates, new lights and a huge 10.25-inch dashboard screen.

The K 1600 has been BMW’s take on the Honda Gold Wing’s sport touring formula since 2011. Touring riders got to enjoy 160 HP from a chunky 1.6-liter inline six stacked with BMW’s technology. But when the model stopped seeing updates after 2017, enthusiasts worried about its future. Well, fear not because BMW is here to freshen up the K 1600 line.

The most important change is that the K 1600's engine now meets Euro 5 standards, which are the most recent set of European emissions regulations . Power remains 160 HP, but it comes on sooner and harder. Torque is 133 lb-ft hitting at 5,250 rpm compared to 129 lb-ft and 6,750 rpm for the previous model.

Other additions range from two knock sensors to optimized ignition timing, added lambda probes to monitor exhaust content and the new BMS-O engine control. This should result in a cleaner fuel burn.

That engine moves a bike that weighs 758 pounds in K 1600 B bagger form or 816 pounds for the K 1600 Grand America dresser. And even the big Grand America can dispatch 0-62 mph in just 3.6 seconds.



The engine also gets a drag torque control system to prevent the rear wheel from slipping from conditions like downshifting. It works by opening the throttle valves to level out the torque and hopefully stabilize the machine.

There’s nothing too revolutionary going on here, and the rest of the changes follow suit. The other big one is the dashboard. Gone are analog gauges. In its place is an expansive 10.25-inch TFT display.

I got to use this display in the R 18 Transcontinental and it’s crisp and clear, even in the sun.



The display pairs to your phone through the BMW Connected app and gives you additional features like recording your routes and sharing them with the Rever Community. Your phone also stows away in a compartment that keeps it cool and charged.

The K 1600 GTL and Grand America get the Audio 2.0 system standard with the K 1600 GT and K 1600 B getting it as an option. This one is fully integrated into the bike. Audio can be beamed straight to your helmet, and the K 1600 GTL gets speakers in its fairing.

BMW’s 2022 K 1600 line starts with the $22,545 K 1600 B bagger. The K 1600 GT comes in at $23,895, and the K 1600 GTL squeaks in at $26,895. The line tops out with the fully-dressed Grand America at $27,745.

I have a soft spot for the vintage- styled R 18 B and Transcontinental and their huge boxer twin, but this will probably be the better choice for riders that just want to eat up every possible mile. The bikes hit the road for your next cross country adventure in February 2022.