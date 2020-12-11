Drive Free or Die
Blip: You're Pushing It, AMC

Photo: AMC

AMC always had a sort of cheap-old-bastard reputation, and they certainly weren’t helping it with this diagram of standard equipment found on the 1969 Rambler American, which includes callouts for such decadent luxuries as wipers, side marker lamps, seat springs, body moldings, that kind of thing. Woo-hoo-hoo, AMC, what is this, a car for a Shiek? An Emperor? A GOD?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

WE HAVE HUBCAPS!!