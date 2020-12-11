Blip: You're Pushing It, AMC

Photo : AMC

AMC always had a sort of cheap-old-bastard reputation, and they certainly weren’t helping it with this diagram of standard equipment found on the 1969 Rambler American, which includes callouts for such decadent luxuries as wipers, side marker lamps, seat springs, body moldings, that kind of thing. Woo-hoo-hoo, AMC, what is this, a car for a Shiek? An Emperor? A GOD?