Blip: You know, Like A Cremonese Lute

Screenshot : Lancia/Autominded

I really have to hand it to moid-’60s Lancia here for forcefully elevating the level of discourse on car tech details to the point where they’re seriously comparing the “rustling tonality” of their narrow-angle V4 to a “Cremonese lute,” which I had to look up to find that the Italian city of Cremona is well-known for producing some of the earliest and most renowned luthiers.

Advertisement

I’m sure people used to hear Fulvias coming down the autostrada all the time and think “hey, is that a luthier behind me?”