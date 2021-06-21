ShopSubscribe
Blip: You know, Like A Cremonese Lute

Who was Lancia trying to sell these things to? Luthiers?

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled Blip: You know, Like A Cremonese Lute
Screenshot: Lancia/Autominded

I really have to hand it to moid-’60s Lancia here for forcefully elevating the level of discourse on car tech details to the point where they’re seriously comparing the “rustling tonality” of their narrow-angle V4 to a “Cremonese lute,” which I had to look up to find that the Italian city of Cremona is well-known for producing some of the earliest and most renowned luthiers.

I’m sure people used to hear Fulvias coming down the autostrada all the time and think “hey, is that a luthier behind me?”

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

vulpeshilarianus
Vee

That’s not a lute, though. That’s a viola. Which is the bigger, more annoying cousin of the violin.