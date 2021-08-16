Welcome to a new week! In your mind, I think you should imagine controlling your actions this week from this faux-woodgrain wonderland, the wraparound cockpit of a 1972 GMC Astro 95 truck. There’s a lot strangely appealing about this.
DISCUSSION
Speaking of wrap around...got something to tell us?