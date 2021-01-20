Drive Free or Die
Blip

Blip: Where's The Bean?

Illustration for article titled Blip: Wheres The Bean?
Photo: Ford

Here you go: two of the three main things known as “Pinto.” All in a glorious sea of earthtones. For some reason, it seemed a good day to blip about one of America’s most shameful cars, but in a happier way.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Or, “nice mustangs. Still mostly accurate, and there is no such thing as a mustang bean (I hope).