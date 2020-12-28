Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Blip: When Your Car Is More Real Than You

Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Peugeot

I like this 80s-era Peugeot 205 convertible ad because it’s fun to imagine whatever budget the photographer was given went right up their nose, leaving the money set aside for a real California-style beachy shoot all gone, so they were forced to make do with a couple of bags of playground sand, a blown-up sky/palm tree photo from someone’s holiday card and tracing a Sears Hawaiian shirt model on the final print in pen.

