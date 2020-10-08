Blip: When Doves Fight

Photo : Peugeot

Early 1980s Europe was pretty weird, in ways that had little to do with Eurovision. Possibly one of the strangest things about youth culture of the era was the trend of café dove fights. While very repressed now, you can occasionally find some references to it, like in the background of this 1983 Peugeot 104 ad. I think because the doves are so blurry is why this made it past the modern censors of this shameful era.

Back in the day, though, every teen carried a bag with a prized fighting dove. And, yes, the irony of it all was part of the appeal. Sickos.