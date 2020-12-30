Blip: What's That Moleskin Coated In?

I’m not sure what I like more about 1938 Chevys—their hilariously cartoonish profile or the fact that they have a rumble seat “upholstered in pyroxylin-coated moleskin,” which should be something you demand from your next new car.
“If you or a loved one have suffered death due to exposer to pyroxylin-coated moleskin please contact the offices of James Sockoloff and Associates, you may be eligible for a cash settlement.”
/non-paid non-attorney spokesman