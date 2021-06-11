Blip: What Desert Is This?

Photo : Matra

We never got these lovely Matra Bagheeras in America, but this sure does look like a Southwest America desert, doesn’t it? Did they want to shoot this in a desert so badly they dragged the car across the globe? Or is this a desert closer to Matra’s home, maybe in North Africa or something? The color looks a bit off for, say, a California desert but maybe that’s the photo? Who knows how to ID a desert?