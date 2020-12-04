Blip: Welcome To Dimension Paint

It’s Friday! The day we, traditionally, take a moment to remember our brothers and sisters in Dimension Paint, a strange and beautiful parallel universe where all living beings are just like us, but all objects are rendered with the skilled hand of a mid-century graphic designer. It’s a beautiful realm, but a bit tricky if you’re, you know, trying to do surgery or something.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
Yo Torch, I’ve often thought about applying an automotive paint to a non-car (e.g. a hardshell backpack, pictured, or something smaller like a phone case). Idea was I’d crack out my compressor & spray gun, order a color match kit and paint <object> the same color as my car. I figure if anyone at Jalopnik has ever done this it might be you (or possibly Tracy - but I don’t know how you can match old Jeepy rust). What you think - good idea/bad idea?