Do you know the Ford 20M and 26M? They were Ford of Germany products, and used to be named as the Taunus. But mostly I wanted to show you this picture because of the color palette, which is so fiercely mustard/yellow/golden/brownish/saffronic that it’s making me dizzy. It’s a good think those dogs are Dalmatians ; you’d lose a Golden Retriever in that jaundiced miasma so fast.